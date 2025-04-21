Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: JOTC Completes HELOCAST Insertion Training [Image 11 of 19]

    Balikatan 25: JOTC Completes HELOCAST Insertion Training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Philippine Army Soldiers from the 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division swim to the control designated location ashore during the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 27, 2025. As part of Exercise Balikatan 25, Soldiers trained under the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Academy Mobile Training Team on helocasting, an airborne technique used by small unit, special operations forces to insert troops into a maritime insertion point.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    INDOPACOM
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

