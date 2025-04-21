Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Taiyo Tatara 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepare to engage drone targets with the XM914 30mm chain guns on a Marine Air Defense Integrated System during the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 on Naval Station Leovogildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Taiyo Tatara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 21:34
    Photo ID: 8997476
    VIRIN: 250427-M-RR362-1047
    Resolution: 6859x4573
    Size: 17.46 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense [Image 5 of 5], by 2LT Taiyo Tatara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download