Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepare to engage drone targets with the XM914 30mm chain guns on a Marine Air Defense Integrated System during the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 on Naval Station Leovogildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Taiyo Tatara)
