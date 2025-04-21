Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th Army Band Performs U.S. National Anthem at Jack Links 500 [Image 8 of 10]

    100th Army Band Performs U.S. National Anthem at Jack Links 500

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 100th Army Band performs their rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama for the Jack Links 500 on April 27th, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 19:05
    Photo ID: 8997325
    VIRIN: 250427-A-MF630-9027
    Resolution: 4132x5165
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Army Band Performs U.S. National Anthem at Jack Links 500 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    USAR
    Talladega
    81stRD
    Jack Links 500

