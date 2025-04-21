Date Taken: 04.27.2025 Date Posted: 04.27.2025 19:05 Photo ID: 8997325 VIRIN: 250427-A-MF630-9027 Resolution: 4132x5165 Size: 2.92 MB Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 100th Army Band Performs U.S. National Anthem at Jack Links 500 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.