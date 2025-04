DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2025) Ensign Adrian Cruz stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a tactical training exercise, April 24. USS Dewey, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)