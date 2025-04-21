DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2025) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Diapana stands watch during a tactical training exercise in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), April 22. USS Dewey, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)