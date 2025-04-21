Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco [Image 2 of 4]

    Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco

    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines with Medium-Range Missile Battery, 3d Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division conduct a simulated fire-mission with the Navy-Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System in Basco, Philippines, April 26, 2025. This marks the inaugural deployment of the newly fielded Marine Corps weapon system to the Philippines and serves as a major milestone for the continuously developing U.S.-Philippine Alliance. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    This work, Balikatan 25: Marines deploy NMESIS to Basco [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    NMESIS
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

