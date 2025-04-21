USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) hosts shipboard tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. Fowler Evans, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) chief engineer, originally from Mechanicsville, Virginia provides a tour of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer's forecastle for students from University of Hawaii Navy ROTC program April 26. The tour was organized by the Honolulu Council of the Navy League in conjunction with Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific's shipboard tour program, which provides civic and industry groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)