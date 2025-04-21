Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) hosts shipboard tour [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) hosts shipboard tour

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. Fowler Evans, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) chief engineer, originally from Mechanicsville, Virginia provides a tour of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer's forecastle for students from University of Hawaii Navy ROTC program April 26. The tour was organized by the Honolulu Council of the Navy League in conjunction with Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific's shipboard tour program, which provides civic and industry groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 21:15
    Photo ID: 8996630
    VIRIN: 250426-N-ZI955-1012
    Resolution: 3791x2843
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: MECHANICSVILLE, VIRGINIA, US
    University of Hawaii
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
    Fowler Evans

