    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &#xA;recovery progress [Image 19 of 22]

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Lee Forsgren (right) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner receive an update from USACE Lead Debris Subject Matter Expert George Minges on the ongoing sediment removal efforts at Lake Lure, North Carolina, on April 25, 2025. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

