Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Lee Forsgren (right) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner receive an update from USACE Lead Debris Subject Matter Expert George Minges on the ongoing sediment removal efforts at Lake Lure, North Carolina, on April 25, 2025. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)