Senior Army officials for Civil Works conduct site visits in western North Carolina

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan (left), explains to Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works E. Lee Forsgren (right), how the private property debris removal program helps property owners impacted by Hurricane Helene get federal assistance. Forsgren visited the property on April 24, 2025 as part of his visit to western North Carolina to learn about and assess the progress being made in Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. This property was approved for USACE assistance debris removal, to include a damaged and unsafe tobacco barn that had been on the property for over 100 years. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren visited western North Carolina April 24–25 to observe Hurricane Helene response operations and assess progress under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ support to the state and people of North Carolina.



Forsgren, newly appointed to the role, was joined by Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations. Kelly, who visited the region just one week earlier, returned to help orient Forsgren, providing continuity and a deeper understanding of USACE’s mission, partnerships, and ongoing efforts on the ground.



“This visit was about seeing the mission in motion — standing alongside the people doing the work, listening to community members and leaders, and being dedicated to this important work,” Forsgren said. “Having Maj. Gen. Kelly here, with his recent visit and operational insight, brought valuable continuity and perspective as we engage with partners and assess the progress being made.”



Forsgren and Kelly toured debris removal sites, temporary debris management areas, and water treatment projects. At many of the stops, they met with local, state, and federal officials, including Sen. Ted Budd, Rep. Chuck Edwards, and mayors of multiple impacted cities and towns. They also received mission updates from FEMA and Corps officials at the FEMA field office in Asheville.



At each stop, the leaders emphasized the strength of interagency collaboration to help those impacted by the storm.



“It was important that my first trip in this position be here to see the important work going on in North Carolina,” Forsgren said. “Our boots hit the ground 210 days ago — and they won’t come off until the mission is complete.”



Site visits included private property debris removal operations in Buncombe and McDowell counties, active waterway clearing on the French Broad River and Lake Lure, and a large-scale debris processing site in Old Fort. The group also visited the Bee Tree Reservoir system, where the Corps is supporting essential water treatment infrastructure.



Maj. Gen. Kelly reiterated the Corps’ commitment to the region.



“We’ve been here since landfall — and we aren’t going anywhere,” Kelly said. “We have the right teams in place, and we’re working alongside our partners to return those who were impacted to their normal patterns of life. And we’re going to do that efficiently, expeditiously, and safely.”



This year, the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th anniversary — a milestone recognizing two and a half centuries of service to the nation. From the beginning, Army engineers have played a critical role in building infrastructure, supporting military operations, and responding to disasters. Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers carries forward that legacy, delivering vital support to communities across the country.