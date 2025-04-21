Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deployable Tactical Operational System is parked near a worksite in the town of Lake Lure, North Carolina on April 25, 2025. A DTOS is a mobile, rapidly deployable communication and command support unit used during disaster or emergency operations such as hurricanes, floods, or other missions. when normal communication lines are damaged or unreliable. This one was deployed to western North Carolina in response to Hurricane Helene where it remains to support USACE efforts in the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)