U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works Jason Kelly, and Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Lee Forsgren, receive an update on private property debris removal progress from USACE officials in McDowell County, North Carolina, April 24, 2025. Kelly and Forsgren visited the region to assess FEMA-funded and state-guided missions being carried out by USACE to help residents recover and rebuild. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)