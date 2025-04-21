Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Old Fort, North Carolina Mayor Pam Snypes and U.S. Senator Ted Budd, (both facing the camera) express their appreciation to (from left to right) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Brad Morgan, USACE Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, and Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works E. Lee Forsgren, for the ongoing debris removal mission conducted by USACE and their contractors. Photo taken at Old Fort temporary debris management site in Old Fort, North Carolina, on April 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)