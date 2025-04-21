Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &#xA;recovery progress [Image 13 of 22]

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress

    ASHEVILLE, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Old Fort, North Carolina Mayor Pam Snypes and U.S. Senator Ted Budd, (both facing the camera) express their appreciation to (from left to right) U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Brad Morgan, USACE Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, and Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works E. Lee Forsgren, for the ongoing debris removal mission conducted by USACE and their contractors. Photo taken at Old Fort temporary debris management site in Old Fort, North Carolina, on April 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 18:53
    Photo ID: 8996585
    VIRIN: 250424-A-US975-6801
    Resolution: 6584x4390
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, US
    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

