From left to right, Republican national Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan, U.S. Senator Ted Budd, USACE Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works Jason Kelly, and Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Lee Forsgren, pose for a photo during a visit to a temporary debris management site in Old Fort, North Carolina, April 24, 2025. The visit allowed senior leaders to see and assess the progress being made to help western North Carolina recover from the impact of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)