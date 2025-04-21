Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Dow Knight, senior vice president for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal prime contractor, explains the waterway debris removal process to Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren as Col. Brad Morgan, Wilmington District commander, and Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, look on at Hominy Park in Asheville, N.C., April 24, 2025. Forsgren visited western North Carolina to meet with Corps officials, local leaders, and contractors to observe ongoing Hurricane Helene debris removal operations and discuss the mission’s progress. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)