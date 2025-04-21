Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &#xA;recovery progress [Image 7 of 22]

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    From left to right, Dow Knight, senior vice president for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal prime contractor, explains the waterway debris removal process to Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren as Col. Brad Morgan, Wilmington District commander, and Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, look on at Hominy Park in Asheville, N.C., April 24, 2025. Forsgren visited western North Carolina to meet with Corps officials, local leaders, and contractors to observe ongoing Hurricane Helene debris removal operations and discuss the mission’s progress. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 18:53
    Photo ID: 8996579
    VIRIN: 250424-A-US975-6661
    Resolution: 6507x4338
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    This work, Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene recovery progress [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

