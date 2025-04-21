Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &#xA;recovery progress [Image 5 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    From left to right, Chimney Rock, North Carolina Mayor Peter O’Leary, explains the damage that his town saw after Hurricane Helene to U.S Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, and Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren, on April 25, 2025. Forsgren visited the area to assess the progress being made toward recovery of the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 18:53
    Photo ID: 8996577
    VIRIN: 250425-A-US975-7103
    Resolution: 6053x4035
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene recovery progress [Image 22 of 22], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress
    Senior Army officials for Civil Works visit western North Carolina, observe Hurricane Helene &amp;#xA;recovery progress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster Recovery
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    Helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download