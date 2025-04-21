From left to right, Chimney Rock, North Carolina Mayor Peter O’Leary, explains the damage that his town saw after Hurricane Helene to U.S Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, and Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren, on April 25, 2025. Forsgren visited the area to assess the progress being made toward recovery of the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)
|04.24.2025
|04.26.2025 18:53
|8996577
|250425-A-US975-7103
|6053x4035
|5.93 MB
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
