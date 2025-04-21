Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Airmen set up comms at OMA [Image 7 of 7]

    192nd Airmen set up comms at OMA

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, set up communications equipment to provide both classified and unclassified Department of Defense network systems, as well as nonencrypted and encrypted satellite communications during Operation Maverick's Armistice April 25, 2025, at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. The Airmen, along with nearly 800 guardsmen from 10 ANG units, participated in Operation Maverick’s Armistice, a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Naval Air Station Key West
    communications network
    192nd Wing
    Operation Maverick's Armistice
    OMA2025

