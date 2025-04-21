192nd Airmen set up comms at OMA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, set up communications equipment to provide both classified and unclassified Department of Defense network systems, as well as nonencrypted and encrypted satellite communications during Operation Maverick's Armistice April 25, 2025, at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. The Airmen, along with nearly 800 guardsmen from 10 ANG units, participated in Operation Maverick’s Armistice, a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)