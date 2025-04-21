USS Gridley Medical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Eric Theal, from Owego, New York, practices proper IV insertion techniques during a simulated general quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Philippine Sea, April 25, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)