Flintlock 2025: SOF Portraits

A member of the Ivorian Special Forces poses for their portrait during Flintlock 2025, April 22, 2025. Ivorian and UK Special Forces showcased the lethality and readiness essential for combatting shared threats through a joint raid demonstration, underscoring the exercise's commitment to achieving peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)