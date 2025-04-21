Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 2025: SOF Portraits [Image 2 of 2]

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Wright 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A member of the Ivorian Special Forces poses for their portrait during Flintlock 2025, April 22, 2025. Ivorian and UK Special Forces showcased the lethality and readiness essential for combatting shared threats through a joint raid demonstration, underscoring the exercise's commitment to achieving peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 08:39
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI
