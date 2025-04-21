COMPACFLT Hosts Secretary of the Navy John Phelan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, right, meets with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, April 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)