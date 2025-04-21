VP-8 AMEAN Sawaguchi gives the #2 engine signal to the flight deck. This verifies that he is expecting to start engine #2. This helps maintain safety when they are relying on hand signals only. This is only one step in the process it takes for VP-8 to complete a mission. VP-8 currently operates for CTF-72, while they operate in the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR).
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 22:57
|Photo ID:
|8995691
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-VH877-2581
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-8 AMEAN Sawaguchi gives the #2 engine signal to the flight deck., by LT STEVEN IRVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
