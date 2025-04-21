Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8 AMEAN Sawaguchi gives the #2 engine signal to the flight deck.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Lt. STEVEN IRVIN 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    VP-8 AMEAN Sawaguchi gives the #2 engine signal to the flight deck. This verifies that he is expecting to start engine #2. This helps maintain safety when they are relying on hand signals only. This is only one step in the process it takes for VP-8 to complete a mission. VP-8 currently operates for CTF-72, while they operate in the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR).

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 22:57
    Photo ID: 8995691
    VIRIN: 250424-N-VH877-2581
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, VP-8 AMEAN Sawaguchi gives the #2 engine signal to the flight deck., by LT STEVEN IRVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    P-8A INDOPACOM 7THFLEET

