VP-8 AMEAN Sawaguchi gives the #2 engine signal to the flight deck. This verifies that he is expecting to start engine #2. This helps maintain safety when they are relying on hand signals only. This is only one step in the process it takes for VP-8 to complete a mission. VP-8 currently operates for CTF-72, while they operate in the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR).