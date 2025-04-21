Boxer Sailor 360 Preserve a legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Recruit Justin Walters, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Pearl River, Louisiana, places a yellow ribbon to signify the passing of a fallen warrior during a Boxer Sailor 360 volunteer event aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, April 17, 2025. Boxer a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roland Ardon)