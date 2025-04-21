Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Sailor 360 Preserve a legacy

    Boxer Sailor 360 Preserve a legacy

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Recruit Justin Walters, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Pearl River, Louisiana, places a yellow ribbon to signify the passing of a fallen warrior during a Boxer Sailor 360 volunteer event aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, April 17, 2025. Boxer a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roland Ardon)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 21:16
    Photo ID: 8995600
    VIRIN: 250417-N-JB475-1036
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: PEARL RIVER, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Boxer Sailor 360 Preserve a legacy, by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boxer Sailor 360 Preserve a legacy
    Boxer Sailor 360 Preserve a legacy

    Volunteer
    USS Boxer
    LHD4
    Midway
    sailor 360

