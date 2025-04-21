Date Taken: 04.17.2025 Date Posted: 04.25.2025 14:54 Photo ID: 8994832 VIRIN: 250417-N-BJ778-9815 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.48 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Brigadier General Presents Army Awards to NIOC Pensacola Sailors [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Leonell Domingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.