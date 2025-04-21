Acting CNO Meets with Indian Navy Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby meets with Indian Navy Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Adm. Krishna Swaminathan, April 22, 2025. The U.S. Navy is committed, alongside our allies and partners, to ensure a free and open

Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Giovanna De Vito/Released).