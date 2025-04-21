Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting CNO Meets with Indian Navy Vice Chief of Naval Staff [Image 2 of 2]

    Acting CNO Meets with Indian Navy Vice Chief of Naval Staff

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby meets with Indian Navy Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Adm. Krishna Swaminathan, April 22, 2025. The U.S. Navy is committed, alongside our allies and partners, to ensure a free and open
    Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Giovanna De Vito/Released).

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 13:37
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
