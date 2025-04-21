Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Peeples Visits Brandon Road [Image 1 of 3]

    JOLIET, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by James Finn 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    During a visit to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District on February 11, Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, commander of the Mississippi Valley Division, stopped at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. There, she met with members of the project delivery team for the Brandon Road Interbasin Project, a key initiative aimed at preventing the upstream movement of aquatic nuisance species into the Great Lakes. Before departing, Maj. Gen. Peeples toured the site, observing ongoing preparation work in the lower approach channel of the lock. She also engaged with representatives from the project’s contractors, Miami Marine Services and Michels Construction.

    Rock Island District
    Illinois Waterway
    Brandon Road
    BRIP
    Brandon Road Interbasin Project
    Brandon Road Lock and Dam

