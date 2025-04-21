Maj. Gen. Peeples Visits Brandon Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During a visit to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District on February 11, Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples, commander of the Mississippi Valley Division, stopped at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. There, she met with members of the project delivery team for the Brandon Road Interbasin Project, a key initiative aimed at preventing the upstream movement of aquatic nuisance species into the Great Lakes. Before departing, Maj. Gen. Peeples toured the site, observing ongoing preparation work in the lower approach channel of the lock. She also engaged with representatives from the project’s contractors, Miami Marine Services and Michels Construction.