Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville team at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale works day and night to support the Sailors of the USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 24, 2025. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8993935
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-N1901-1003
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports Sailors at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.