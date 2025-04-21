ROK-U.S. conduct Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Live Fire

US Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US. Combined Division, launch a missile from M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during the combined MLRS live fire exercise in Rocket Valley, Pocheon, South Korea, April. 24, 2025. The purpose of this exercise is to enhance the operational readiness throughout the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Siwon Koo, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)
