Makin Island Routine Maintenance

Seaman Adrian Santosmartinez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), performs routine maintenance on life preservers Apr. 23, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricte4d availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)