Seaman Adrian Santosmartinez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), performs routine maintenance on life preservers Apr. 23, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricte4d availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)
This work, Makin Island Routine Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SA Kaitlyn Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.