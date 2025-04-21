Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Routine Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    Makin Island Routine Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Seaman Adrian Santosmartinez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), performs routine maintenance on life preservers Apr. 23, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricte4d availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 21:47
    Photo ID: 8992842
    VIRIN: 250424-N-TP849-1016
    Resolution: 5892x4209
    Size: 981.86 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Sailors
    USN
    Gung Ho
    MKI

