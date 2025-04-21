Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing base services, serve dinner to U.S. Air National Guard members during Operation Maverick's Armistice, April 23, 2025, at Savannah ANG Base, Georgia. Nearly 800 members from ten ANG units are participating in OMA, which is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)
This work, 192nd Wing base services provides dinner to OMA participants [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.