    192nd Wing base services provides dinner to OMA participants [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    192nd Wing base services provides dinner to OMA participants

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing base services, serve dinner to U.S. Air National Guard members during Operation Maverick's Armistice, April 23, 2025, at Savannah ANG Base, Georgia. Nearly 800 members from ten ANG units are participating in OMA, which is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 19:57
    Photo ID: 8992524
    VIRIN: 250423-Z-ME883-2001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd Wing base services provides dinner to OMA participants [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    services
    Savannah Air National Guard Base
    192nd Wing
    OMA2025
    2025 Mavericks Armistice

