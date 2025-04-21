192nd Wing base services provides dinner to OMA participants

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing base services, serve dinner to U.S. Air National Guard members during Operation Maverick's Armistice, April 23, 2025, at Savannah ANG Base, Georgia. Nearly 800 members from ten ANG units are participating in OMA, which is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)