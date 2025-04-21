Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE-Albuquerque District Pottery Mound cultural preservation study kicks off with sponsor meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE-Albuquerque District Pottery Mound cultural preservation study kicks off with sponsor meeting

    ISLETA PUEBLO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    Lavonna Begay, civil engineer, US Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District, takes notes during the kick-off meeting for the cultural preservation study of Isleta Pueblo’s historic Pottery Mound site, April 7, 2025.

    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Tribal Partnership Program
    USACE-Albuquerque District
    Pottery Mound
    Pueblo of Isleta

