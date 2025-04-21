Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar unites for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 7 of 7]

    MCAS Miramar unites for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James L. Horr, the sergeant major of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, signs a poster during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation event at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 22, 2025. Leaders stationed on MCAS Miramar traced their boots in a symbolic gesture in support of sexual assault awareness and prevention. April is dedicated to raising public awareness about sexual assault and educating the community on how to prevent it. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)

    This work, MCAS Miramar unites for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS

    San Diego
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    April
    Sexual Assault and Prevention

