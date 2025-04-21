MCAS Miramar unites for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. James L. Horr, the sergeant major of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, signs a poster during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation event at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 22, 2025. Leaders stationed on MCAS Miramar traced their boots in a symbolic gesture in support of sexual assault awareness and prevention. April is dedicated to raising public awareness about sexual assault and educating the community on how to prevent it. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)