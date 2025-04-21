Dr. Ferrara engages with DHN Central leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, Defense Health Network Central director, and other members of the DHN Central team during a visit to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 18, 2025. Ferrara also visited Brooke Army Medical Center, the 59th Medical Wing’s Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, the Medical Education and Training Campus, and the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence during his JBSA visit.