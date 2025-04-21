Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Ferrara engages with DHN Central leadership

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Elaine Sanchez 

    Defense Health Network Central

    Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, Defense Health Network Central director, and other members of the DHN Central team during a visit to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 18, 2025. Ferrara also visited Brooke Army Medical Center, the 59th Medical Wing’s Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, the Medical Education and Training Campus, and the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence during his JBSA visit.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    DHN Central
    Maj Gen Harrell
    Dr. Ferrara

