Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Medical Laboratory Professionals Week 2025

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated Medical Laboratory Professionals Week the last week of April, 2025 with recognition for their exceptional patient care.



Aboard the clinic, they conduct sample collection and conduct on-site testing to support the operational and deployment readiness of units stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point while serving their family members and beneficiaries living in nearby communities.