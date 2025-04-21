Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Medical Laboratory Professionals Week 2025

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Medical Laboratory Professionals Week 2025

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated Medical Laboratory Professionals Week the last week of April, 2025 with recognition for their exceptional patient care.

    Aboard the clinic, they conduct sample collection and conduct on-site testing to support the operational and deployment readiness of units stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point while serving their family members and beneficiaries living in nearby communities.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:10
    Photo ID: 8990963
    VIRIN: 150421-O-KJ310-9543
    Resolution: 2379x3568
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Medical Laboratory Professionals Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

