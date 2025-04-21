Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB ‘Coffee with the Commander’ works to build team in informal setting

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    405th AFSB ‘Coffee with the Commander’ works to build team in informal setting

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade has started an initiative called “Coffee with the Commander” where brigade employees can voluntarily meet with Col. Ernest Lane II in an informal setting – coffee cups in hand and pastries at the ready – to openly discuss hot topics and areas of concern, or whatever is on their minds.

    The first iteration of Coffee with the Commander took place April 22 at the brigade conference room. Nearly two dozen employees from the headquarters joined the commander for coffee with plenty of not-for-attribution, open and frank dialogue. Designed to build the team and improve organizational efficiencies, the next iteration is to be scheduled soon. The brigade commander said he plans on holding informal conversations like this on a regular, reoccurring basis.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 06:12
    Photo ID: 8990814
    VIRIN: 250424-A-SM279-8764
    Resolution: 3677x2619
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB ‘Coffee with the Commander’ works to build team in informal setting, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TeamBuilding
    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    OneTeam
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download