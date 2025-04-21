405th AFSB ‘Coffee with the Commander’ works to build team in informal setting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade has started an initiative called “Coffee with the Commander” where brigade employees can voluntarily meet with Col. Ernest Lane II in an informal setting – coffee cups in hand and pastries at the ready – to openly discuss hot topics and areas of concern, or whatever is on their minds.



The first iteration of Coffee with the Commander took place April 22 at the brigade conference room. Nearly two dozen employees from the headquarters joined the commander for coffee with plenty of not-for-attribution, open and frank dialogue. Designed to build the team and improve organizational efficiencies, the next iteration is to be scheduled soon. The brigade commander said he plans on holding informal conversations like this on a regular, reoccurring basis.