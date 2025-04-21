Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB executive assistant recognized on National Administrative Professionals’ Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    405th AFSB executive assistant recognized on National Administrative Professionals’ Day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Plans and Operations Directorate surprised Elisa Vela April 23 at her office during National Administrative Professionals' Day. Vela serves as an executive assistant and administrative professional at the 405th AFSB headquarters. In her daily duties, Vela not only supports the command group, but she also supports the entire team.

    National Administrative Professionals' Day is celebrated each year on Wednesday during the last week of April. It’s a great opportunity to recognize secretaries, administrative professionals and people like Vela for their professionalism and outstanding support to the team. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 05:05
    Photo ID: 8990791
    VIRIN: 250424-A-A4479-2005
    Resolution: 3293x2357
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB executive assistant recognized on National Administrative Professionals’ Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AdministrativeProfessional
    SupportTheWarrior
    NationalAdministrativeProfessionalsDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download