405th AFSB executive assistant recognized on National Administrative Professionals’ Day

The team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Plans and Operations Directorate surprised Elisa Vela April 23 at her office during National Administrative Professionals' Day. Vela serves as an executive assistant and administrative professional at the 405th AFSB headquarters. In her daily duties, Vela not only supports the command group, but she also supports the entire team.



National Administrative Professionals' Day is celebrated each year on Wednesday during the last week of April. It’s a great opportunity to recognize secretaries, administrative professionals and people like Vela for their professionalism and outstanding support to the team. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)