USS Milius (DDG 69) Fires Mark 45 5-Inch Gun During Live-Fire Exercise While Operating in the Indian Ocean

INDIAN OCEAN (April 22, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Scott, from Dunlap, Tennessee, adjust the fire mode on the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun from inside the gun mount aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a live-fire weapons exercise while operating in the Indian Ocean, April 22, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)