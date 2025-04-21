MAFFS Media Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lance Orozco, a reporter with KCLU News, interviews Maj. Nathan Southwick, a pilot assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing, during Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) training at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California on April 23, 2025. Air National Guard aircrew from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard's, 146th Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 302nd Airlift Wing train together to accomplish their aerial firefighting certification alongside the U.S. Forest Service and other wildfire prevention agencies. In the event of activation during the fire year, First Air Force (AFNORTH), U.S. Northern Command's Air Component Command, is the DoD's operational lead for the aerial military efforts to support USDA Forest Service-National Interagency Fire Center requests for fire suppression support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Michelle Ulber)