Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC BSC Day 4 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st TSC BSC Day 4

    GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Spc. Jonathon Bedy, a military police officer assigned to 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, pulls security out the window with his squad on a squad battle drill event for the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on 15 April 2025 on USAG Bavaria, Germany.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 15:15
    Photo ID: 8989875
    VIRIN: 250415-A-PT551-3992
    Resolution: 7373x4608
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC BSC Day 4 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st TSC BSC Day 4
    21st TSC BSC Day 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download