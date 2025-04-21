Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Station Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lake Station Ribbon Cutting

    LAKE STATION, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Jacob Zdrojewski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Rep. Frank Mrvan delivers remarks to mark the completion of City of Lake Station Crossroads Lift Station Replacement

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 13:33
    Photo ID: 8989650
    VIRIN: 250423-O-VJ355-2826
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: LAKE STATION, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Station Ribbon Cutting [Image 6 of 6], by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lake Station Ribbon Cutting
    Lake Station Ribbon Cutting
    Lake Station Ribbon Cutting
    Lake Station Ribbon Cutting
    Lake Station Ribbon Cutting
    Lake Station Ribbon Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRC
    LRD
    Civil Works
    Chicago District
    USACEChicago
    Section 219

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download