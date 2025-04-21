TEAM Travis Tuesday: 60th CES Pest Management Flight

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management flight poses with equipment and training aids for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2025. The 60th CES pest management flight tackles pest abatement and removal to safeguard the base and its assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|8989464
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-OY799-1037
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|25.33 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
