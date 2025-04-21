TEAM Travis Tuesday: 60th CES Pest Management Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management flight poses with equipment and training aids for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2025. The 60th CES pest management flight tackles pest abatement and removal to safeguard the base and its assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)