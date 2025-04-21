Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEAM Travis Tuesday: 60th CES Pest Management Flight [Image 2 of 2]

    TEAM Travis Tuesday: 60th CES Pest Management Flight

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management flight poses with equipment and training aids for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2025.  The 60th CES pest management flight tackles pest abatement and removal to safeguard the base and its assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.23.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 8989464
    VIRIN: 250421-F-OY799-1037
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.33 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, TEAM Travis Tuesday: 60th CES Pest Management Flight [Image 2 of 2], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    Pest Management
    60 CES
    TEAM Travis Tuesday

