U.S. Army Rangers from multiple units throughout the United States compete in the 41st Best Ranger Competition 2025. The competition is an annual Competition held at Fort Benning/Moore, Ga. April 11-14, 2025. Best Ranger Competition is a two-man team competition where competitors push themselves mentally and physically over 35 events that cover land, sea, and air over a 70 mile course to earn the title of Best Ranger. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Kenneth Stroud).