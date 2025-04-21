926th Wing Airmen Tour Creech Air Force Base

Members of the 926th Wing pose for a group photo while attending a tour of the 726th Operations Group at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, February 27, 2025. The immersion focuses on the mission of the reservists who fly the MQ-9 Reaper, a Remotely Piloted Aircraft with the primary mission of locating and destroying time-critical and highly mobile targets while also providing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The group toured the MQ-9 static display, the flight simulator and the air traffic control tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|8988022
|VIRIN:
|250228-F-JS622-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
