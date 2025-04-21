926th Wing Airmen Tour Creech Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 926th Wing pose for a group photo while attending a tour of the 726th Operations Group at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, February 27, 2025. The immersion focuses on the mission of the reservists who fly the MQ-9 Reaper, a Remotely Piloted Aircraft with the primary mission of locating and destroying time-critical and highly mobile targets while also providing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The group toured the MQ-9 static display, the flight simulator and the air traffic control tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)