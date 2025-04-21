Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th Wing Airmen Tour Creech Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9]

    926th Wing Airmen Tour Creech Air Force Base

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Photo by Rainier Lunizo 

    926th Wing

    Members of the 926th Wing pose for a group photo while attending a tour of the 726th Operations Group at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, February 27, 2025. The immersion focuses on the mission of the reservists who fly the MQ-9 Reaper, a Remotely Piloted Aircraft with the primary mission of locating and destroying time-critical and highly mobile targets while also providing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The group toured the MQ-9 static display, the flight simulator and the air traffic control tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 17:35
    Photo ID: 8988022
    VIRIN: 250228-F-JS622-1003
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Creech Air Force Base
    926th Wing

