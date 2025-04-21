India Company Nutrition Class

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Morrisey with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, corrects recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 22, 2025. Recruits receive 58 formal classes throughout recruit training covering topics from administrative issues to combat care and Marine Corps history.. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
