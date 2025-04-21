Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Tunisia conduct medical evacuation rehearsal brief at African Lion 2025

    US, Tunisia conduct medical evacuation rehearsal brief at African Lion 2025

    TUNISIA

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers and a Tunisian Armed Forces service member conduct a rehearsal of concept for the upcoming medical evacuation drill at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, April 19, 2025. Rehearsals like this increase readiness and ensure the safety of service members for the current exercise and future joint, combined operations with multinational partners. African Lion 25 (AL25) is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 04:55
    Photo ID: 8986284
    VIRIN: 250419-A-OQ463-1006
    Resolution: 5311x3541
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: TN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    ROC drill
    Readiness
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    409th MCAS
    807th TMC

