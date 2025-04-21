US, Tunisia conduct medical evacuation rehearsal brief at African Lion 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and a Tunisian Armed Forces service member conduct a rehearsal of concept for the upcoming medical evacuation drill at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, April 19, 2025. Rehearsals like this increase readiness and ensure the safety of service members for the current exercise and future joint, combined operations with multinational partners. African Lion 25 (AL25) is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)