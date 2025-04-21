NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250421-N-PI330-1024 SANTA RITA, Guam (April 21, 2025) Engineering Aide 3rd Class Aerin Marcil, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, sets up serveying equipment at the Polaris Point Access Road Project in Santa Rita, Guam, April 21, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)