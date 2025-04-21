USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) AT Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (April 21, 2025) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Ryan Lindsay from Tigard, Oregon, waits for his team at a door during an anti-terrorism training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 21. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)