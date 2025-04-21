Warrant Officer 1 Craig Morgan Greer Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Craig Morgan Greer performs alongside fellow Army Reserve band members during a collaborative concert at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2025. The performance was part of the 250th Army Band Tour and celebrated the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, highlighting the service’s legacy through music. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)