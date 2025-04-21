Yokota Airmen train for precision airdrops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron performs a container delivery system bundle airdrop over Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. CDS bundle airdrops are a key capability of the 374th Airlift Wing, which serves as the Pacific’s airlift hub, providing rapid humanitarian aid and logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)