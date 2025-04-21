Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen train for precision airdrops

    Yokota Airmen train for precision airdrops

    JAPAN

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron performs a container delivery system bundle airdrop over Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2025. CDS bundle airdrops are a key capability of the 374th Airlift Wing, which serves as the Pacific’s airlift hub, providing rapid humanitarian aid and logistical support throughout the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 8985718
    VIRIN: 250410-F-ZV099-1612
    Resolution: 1041x694
    Size: 56.27 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen train for precision airdrops, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Yokota innovates airdrop process

    TAGS

    Deployments
    CDS
    Training
    36 AS
    REAL
    RUSB

