NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

250417-N-PI330-1061 SANTA RITA, Guam (April 17, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, host Brig. Gen. Andrew Niebel, commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group, while he is visiting expeditionary forces in Santa Rita, Guam, April 17, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)