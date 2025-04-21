Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th Wing Command Chief Retires After 28 Years of Service [Image 7 of 9]

    926th Wing Command Chief Retires After 28 Years of Service

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Capt. Josephine Rios 

    926th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Paul Miller, 926th Wing command chief, poses alongside his family after his retirement ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 4, 2025. Chief Miller retired after 28 years of distinguished service, culminating his role as the senior enlisted leader for the 926th Wing. The ceremony honored his leadership, mentorship and dedication to the Airmen of the U.S. Air Force, and included remarks from wing leadership, the presentation of awards, and a ceremonial flag-folding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Josephine Rios)

    This work, 926th Wing Command Chief Retires After 28 Years of Service [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Josephine Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    926th Wing

