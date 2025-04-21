926th Wing Command Chief Retires After 28 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Paul Miller, 926th Wing command chief, poses alongside his family after his retirement ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 4, 2025. Chief Miller retired after 28 years of distinguished service, culminating his role as the senior enlisted leader for the 926th Wing. The ceremony honored his leadership, mentorship and dedication to the Airmen of the U.S. Air Force, and included remarks from wing leadership, the presentation of awards, and a ceremonial flag-folding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Josephine Rios)