Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy Laser Optics Research [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force Academy Laser Optics Research

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets perform research using lasers at the Academy's Laser and Optics Research Center in Fairchild Hall on April 11, 2025. The lasers, while invisible to the naked eye, can be measured with specialized tools and visualized utilizing photographic techniques to reflect light during long camera exposures. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8984847
    VIRIN: 250411-F-XS730-1002
    Resolution: 6828x4554
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Laser Optics Research [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy Laser Optics Research
    U.S. Air Force Academy Laser Optics Research
    U.S. Air Force Academy Laser Optics Research
    U.S. Air Force Academy Laser Optics Research
    U.S. Air Force Academy Laser Optics Research

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download