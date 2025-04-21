U.S. Air Force Academy Laser Optics Research

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy -- U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets perform research using lasers at the Academy's Laser and Optics Research Center in Fairchild Hall on April 11, 2025. The lasers, while invisible to the naked eye, can be measured with specialized tools and visualized utilizing photographic techniques to reflect light during long camera exposures. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)